MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $56.06 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,375 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

BAC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 7,997,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,696,492. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

