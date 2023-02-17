MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,928 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 71,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $162.65. 2,642,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,146. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

