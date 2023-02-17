MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.22. 544,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

