MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. 2,716,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $153.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

