MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 18,259,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,257,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

