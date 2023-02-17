Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,752. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

