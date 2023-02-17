Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.85. The company had a trading volume of 530,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 283.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

