Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 344,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 64,237 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,015,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,136,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after buying an additional 822,894 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 4,339,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,832,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

