Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 2,360,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,327,051. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

