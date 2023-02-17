Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

