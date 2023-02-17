Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 647 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

