Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 743 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.05. 511,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,399. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.