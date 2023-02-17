Mina (MINA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160.23 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $906.34 million and $160.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 841,277,209 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 840,996,715.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.0594769 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $176,763,119.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

