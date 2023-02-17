Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Major Shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca Purchases 312,500 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

