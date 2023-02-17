Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
