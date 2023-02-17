MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Up 1.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. 4,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
MOGU Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.
MOGU Company Profile
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOGU (MOGU)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.