Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
