Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

