Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

