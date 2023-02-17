Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,149.09. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 244.11 ($2.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

