Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Down 1.9%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.53. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.