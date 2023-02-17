Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $513.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

