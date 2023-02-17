Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

