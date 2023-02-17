Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is Aperture Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares during the period. Montrose Environmental Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 2.37% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 837,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MEG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 85,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,957. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.