Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.53 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $294.14 million and $30.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,831,116 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

