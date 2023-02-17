Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.43 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $283.52 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00079440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00030205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,765,521 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

