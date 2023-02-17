MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.00 and last traded at C$73.19, with a volume of 39843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.71.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.99.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

About MTY Food Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

