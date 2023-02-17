Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

