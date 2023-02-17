Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 14,937,660 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 7.8 %

MULN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 255,112,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,860,297. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.