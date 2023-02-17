National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.