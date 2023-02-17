National Bankshares Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.47.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$440.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.99.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,385,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,081,359.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,700 shares of company stock worth $3,704,241.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.