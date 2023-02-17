Navcoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $1,199.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00214939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,522,364 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.