NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops One Day Volume of $174.75 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $174.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00010260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00057515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,137,943 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 858,729,597 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.35858963 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $204,971,261.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

