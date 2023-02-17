Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $110.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Nova in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nova by 184.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

