Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $110.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
Nova Price Performance
Shares of NVMI opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
