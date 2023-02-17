Needham & Company LLC Downgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to Hold

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
