Needham & Company LLC Downgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to Hold

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

