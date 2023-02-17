Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 76,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,522. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

