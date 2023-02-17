Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Nevro Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $36.42. 230,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,773. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Get Nevro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

About Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nevro by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nevro by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.