NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.83.

NYSE NXRT opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

