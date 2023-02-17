NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 4,628,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

