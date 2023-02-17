NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $124.75. 1,485,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

