Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.80.

NHYDY opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

