Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 223,745 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.