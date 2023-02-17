Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.01 million. Nova also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.93-$1.14 EPS.

Nova Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. 2,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,652. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

