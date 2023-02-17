NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. NOW has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NOW by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

