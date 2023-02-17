NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.