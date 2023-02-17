Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOWL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.68. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 286.50 ($3.48).

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hollywood Bowl Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £395,496.66 ($480,088.20). 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.