Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 101.67 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.22. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.12 ($1.69).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

