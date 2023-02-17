Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 505.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,404.05%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

