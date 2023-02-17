OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.56

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $24.64. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 153,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

