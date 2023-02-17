Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Olympic Steel Stock Performance
Shares of ZEUS opened at $49.29 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
