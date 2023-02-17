Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $49.29 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

