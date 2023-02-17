One Stop Systems’ (OSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
OSS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
