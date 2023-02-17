One Stop Systems’ (OSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

